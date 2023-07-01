Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 974000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.90.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a exploration stage company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds option agreements to acquire interest in the Melchett Lake project in northern Ontario; the Mystery, Marilyn, and Till Properties in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Pino de Plata project, the Jackie project, and the Diamante project in Mexico.

