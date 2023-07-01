SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.45

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $3.20. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 10,384 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44.

SigmaTron International ( NASDAQ:SGMA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

