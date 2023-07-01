Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $38.69. Approximately 395,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,993% from the average daily volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.83.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

