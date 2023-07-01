Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Siemens Energy stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 43,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,510. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

