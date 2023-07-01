Siacoin Price Hits $0.0033 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Siacoin has a market cap of $181.62 million and $30.83 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,436,905,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,414,583,995 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

