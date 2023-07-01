Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 23,833 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,833 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

