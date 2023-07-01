Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,635,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

