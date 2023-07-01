Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $211.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.73. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

