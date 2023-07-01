Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 358,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147,726 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,739 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

