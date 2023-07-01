Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 7,185 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 99.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $134,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

