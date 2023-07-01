Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $220.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

