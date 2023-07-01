Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after purchasing an additional 862,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.29 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

