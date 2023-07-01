Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $13.50 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

