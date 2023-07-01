Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 431.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1523 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

