Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 431.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $59.10.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.