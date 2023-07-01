Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.71. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

