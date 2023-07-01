Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR) Increases By 100.0%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yotta Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:YOTAR opened at $0.19 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

