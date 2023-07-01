Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Rises By 265.6%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 265.6% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Price Performance

GTR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,756,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,206,000 after acquiring an additional 283,325 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

