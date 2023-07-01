Short Interest in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Grows By 168.0%

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQN. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. 2,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%.

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

