Short Interest in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Rises By 162.5%

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
VIA optronics Price Performance
NYSE VIAO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,907. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.00.
VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter.
VIA optronics Company Profile
VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.
