Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Decreases By 64.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,100 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the May 31st total of 947,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,035,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.29. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

