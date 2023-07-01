Short Interest in TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Expands By 131.4%

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TXO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TXO Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TXO Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,544,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,053,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,379,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

