Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Increases By 229.1%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, an increase of 229.1% from the May 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 2,181,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $1,199,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,604,741 shares in the company, valued at $17,382,607.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals stock remained flat at $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,039. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

