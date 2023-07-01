Short Interest in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Rises By 180.2%

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 180.2% from the May 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Templeton Global Income Fund Price Performance

GIM remained flat at $4.14 during trading on Friday. 292,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

Templeton Global Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

