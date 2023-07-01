Short Interest in T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Increases By 150.0%

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

T&D Stock Down 0.7 %

TDHOY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.33. 504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338. T&D has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

