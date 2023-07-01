Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Increases By 251.7%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, an increase of 251.7% from the May 31st total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,791. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.16. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $4.19.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

See Also

