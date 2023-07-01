Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Grows By 167.3%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 167.3% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Socket Mobile Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SCKT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.44. 10,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. Socket Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Socket Mobile stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SCKT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.