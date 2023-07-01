Short Interest in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Declines By 45.7%

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the May 31st total of 296,600 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 742,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shengfeng Development Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SFWL traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,408. Shengfeng Development has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23.
About Shengfeng Development
