Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Increases By 188.8%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a growth of 188.8% from the May 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SHPMF remained flat at $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including anti-tumor, heart and cerebral vessels, psychoneural, anti-infection, auto-immunity, digestive tract and metabolism, and respiratory system.

