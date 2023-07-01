Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Increases By 188.8%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a growth of 188.8% from the May 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.2 days.
Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SHPMF remained flat at $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
