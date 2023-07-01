Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Drops By 67.6%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sekisui House Stock Up 1.0 %

SKHSY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.22. 12,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,327. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sekisui House has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.66.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

