Short Interest in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIVW) Increases By 156.3%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIVW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIVW. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,537 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROIVW traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 108,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

