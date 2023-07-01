Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Rises By 261.5%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 261.5% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 1.1 %

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

