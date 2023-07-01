Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Rises By 283.3%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USMC opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $43.84.

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.