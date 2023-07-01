Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declines By 85.2%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the May 31st total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PHT remained flat at $6.73 during midday trading on Friday. 115,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $7.53.
Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
