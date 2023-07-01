Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declines By 85.2%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the May 31st total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE PHT remained flat at $6.73 during midday trading on Friday. 115,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,328. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $7.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,748 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190,088 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 183,999 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 145,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 108,556 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 502,231 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 107,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,114 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

