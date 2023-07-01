Short Interest in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Increases By 130.1%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 130.1% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,641. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Insider Transactions at PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 73,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,764.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,564,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,377,791.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 305,350 shares of company stock worth $4,601,728. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $14,682,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $861,000. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

