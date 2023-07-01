Short Interest in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Decreases By 90.9%

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAXFree Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBAX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Meteora Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 168,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 543.9% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 270,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 228,699 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 426,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

