Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Decreases By 60.9%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 11.4 %

OXBRW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 7,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.31.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

