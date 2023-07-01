Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW) Decreases By 60.9%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBRW – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 11.4 %
OXBRW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 7,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.31.
About Oxbridge Re
