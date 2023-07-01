Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declines By 91.9%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the May 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,878. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

