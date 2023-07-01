Short Interest in Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF) Drops By 60.0%

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIPPF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Accommodations Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NIPPF remained flat at $4,603.29 on Friday. Nippon Accommodations Fund has a 52 week low of $4,603.29 and a 52 week high of $4,603.29.

Separately, Nomura cut Nippon Accommodations Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

About Nippon Accommodations Fund

NAF is a J-REIT that invests in Accommodation Assets, which it defines as real estate that is mainly used/may be used for residence or hotels. Based on the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (hereinafter Investment Trust Act), NAF was established on October 12, 2005, and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Market (J-REIT Market) of the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 4, 2006 (securities code number: 3226).

