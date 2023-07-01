Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Drops By 51.3%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,400 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 744,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,812.0 days.

New China Life Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NWWCF remained flat at $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. New China Life Insurance has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Get New China Life Insurance alerts:

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in China. The company operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.