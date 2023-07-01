Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Drops By 51.3%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,400 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the May 31st total of 744,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,812.0 days.
New China Life Insurance Price Performance
Shares of NWWCF remained flat at $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. New China Life Insurance has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
