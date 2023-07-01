Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Rises By 156.5%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 156.5% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NeuroMetrix in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NURO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.30.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

