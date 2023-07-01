Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Declines By 88.6%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.73. 8,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,490. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth $160,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

