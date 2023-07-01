Short Interest in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Increases By 78.1%

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $32,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $622,912.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Dean Bingham acquired 5,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,155 in the last ninety days.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 7.9 %

Midland States Bancorp stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. 15,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,561. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Midland States Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

