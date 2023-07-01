Short Interest in MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Rises By 274.5%

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,500 shares, an increase of 274.5% from the May 31st total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MGO Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGOL opened at $2.23 on Friday. MGO Global has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGO Global

MGO Global Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MGO Global stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGO Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGOL Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.15% of MGO Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

