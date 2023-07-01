Short Interest in MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Rises By 274.5%

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,500 shares, an increase of 274.5% from the May 31st total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MGO Global Price Performance
NASDAQ:MGOL opened at $2.23 on Friday. MGO Global has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60.
MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGO Global
MGO Global Company Profile
MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.
Further Reading
