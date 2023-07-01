Short Interest in lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Grows By 187.5%

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
lastminute.com Price Performance
LSMNF remained flat at C$27.81 on Friday. lastminute.com has a fifty-two week low of C$23.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.08.
lastminute.com Company Profile
