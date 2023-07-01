Short Interest in lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Grows By 187.5%

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

lastminute.com Price Performance

LSMNF remained flat at C$27.81 on Friday. lastminute.com has a fifty-two week low of C$23.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.08.

lastminute.com Company Profile

lastminute.com N.V. operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Online Travel Agency (OTA), Meta-search, and Other segments. The company provides mobile apps and websites in approximately 17 languages and 40 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

