Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Declines By 68.4%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHNGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. 3,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

Kuehne + Nagel International Increases Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 60.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.9891 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

