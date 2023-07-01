Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Declines By 53.3%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance
KLKNF stock remained flat at $9.80 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $9.80.
About Klöckner & Co SE
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Klöckner & Co SE
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.