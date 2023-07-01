Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Increases By 137.0%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 137.0% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

KFFB remained flat at $6.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.32. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.