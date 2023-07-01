Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Rises By 137.6%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 137.6% from the May 31st total of 534,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 930,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

