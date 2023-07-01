Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Drops By 55.5%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a drop of 55.5% from the May 31st total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,782. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0689 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBTH. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,484,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 300,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 75,605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 224.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $438,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

