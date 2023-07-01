Short Interest in International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Declines By 54.5%

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
International Isotopes Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:INIS remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Friday. International Isotopes has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
International Isotopes Company Profile
